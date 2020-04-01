Global  

Support national parks from your couch with these stylish tees

Support national parks from your couch with these stylish tees

Support national parks from your couch with these stylish tees

While you can’t go to national parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still support national parks from your couch — and look good doing it.

Clothing brand The Parks Project was created to inspire millennials and teens to connect with nature and the country’s national parks.

Check out some of the brand’s lively pieces to support nature, wildlife and the outdoors — especially when you miss them most.

Parks Project Leave No Trace Bandana Flag Tapestry.

Parks Project Yosemite National Park Tee.

Parks Project Sequoia National Park Puff Print Hoodie Sweatshirt.

Parks Project Power To The Parks Tote Bag.

Parks Project We Are Nature Tee.

Parks Project Big Sur Tee.

Parks Project Life At Its Best Pocket Tee.

Parks Project Joshua Tree Splendor Tee.

Parks Project Preserve The Tahoe Deep Tee.

Parks Project Grand Canyon Sleeveless Shirt.

Parks Project Yosemite Sleeveless Shirt.

Parks Project Explore National Parks T-Shirt.

Parks Project Yosemite Riders Crew Sweatshirt

