Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Brother's Diagnosis

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Brother's Diagnosis

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Brother's Diagnosis

Gov.

Andrew Cuom's brother and CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, is also working from home after contracting the coronavirus.

