City Council online problems

Conducted their first ever teleconference on zoom.

Council members say they made history during this meeting, but it wasn't without some negative setbacks.

Winston reed has our story.

Nat pop: "mr. chair somebody in our chatt, they're being real disrespectful.

Yeah i'm working on it council woman."

A teleconference between chattanooga's city council men and women, disrupted by racial slurs in the comment section on zoom.

Take sot: anthony byrd/ councilman/ district 8 "it hurts to know that in 2020 that as an african american, you still have to deal with such hateful comments."

Councilman anthony byrd was blown away by the hateful remarks but he's not looking for sympathy.

Take sot: "i know whoever was on the other side of those messages, that person is hurting, that person needs love, and is going through something."

During these unprecedented times with of the covid-19 crisis, councilman oglesby sees it nothing more than a minor distraction.

Take sot: "my council members we are professional, we are innovative and we stay focus no matter what the circumstances are and that's very important in running a city."

Despite the unruly remarks, the teleconference was a success.

Take sot: "people can get the information to us that they need and we can then turn around and get that information to the mayor and we're still able to vote and do things productively so that the city of chattanooga can still take off and grow."

"with prayer, perseverance and patience, were going to get over this because this is just one for challenge that we have to face and we've overcome many.

I'm excited about the future."

Council members are working to filter derogatory comments moving forward, utilizing the city's it department.

The teleconference is scheduled for tuesday, april 7th at 6 p.m.

Reporting in chattanooga, winston reed, news 12 now.

Another local distiller is helping out by making its own hand sanitizer for the benefit another local