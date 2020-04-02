Colorado places orders for PPE from across globe, plans tiered care system for COVID-19 patients

Global  

Colorado has placed orders across the world for millions of masks, gowns, face shields, ventilators and other personal protective equipment and has created a tiered health care response system for how to treat people with varying degrees of COVID-19 as the state races to increase bed capacity.

