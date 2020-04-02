Global  

Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 14, NOW VIA ZOOM!

Michael, Romi and Ryan hop on a Zoom meeting to talk about the Broncos retaining a defensive lineman, while another longtime Bronco heads to Baltimore.

Plus Ryan shows us some behind-the-scenes video from last years Opening Day for the Rockies.

KristalAlfonso

Kristal Alfonso RT @RyanCBS4: 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗘-𝙀𝙋1⃣4⃣ 💁🏻‍♀️👨🏼‍💻🤵🏻 🐺Wolfe A Raven, Shelby Back 🐐Mark Reynolds says Nolan Arenado reminds him of… 4 minutes ago

RyanCBS4

Ryan Greene 📷 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗘-𝙀𝙋1⃣4⃣ 💁🏻‍♀️👨🏼‍💻🤵🏻 🐺Wolfe A Raven, Shelby Back 🐐Mark Reynolds says Nolan Arenado remi… https://t.co/9isYP0tOZB 5 minutes ago

coaching_office

The Coaches Office We've got a new episode for your social distancing entertainment! The guys welcome in @GHSHoops boys head basketbal… https://t.co/lipTr94kOA 2 days ago

EricPeterson713

Eric Peterson RT @ravenathletics: We want to hear from you #RavenNation What does your new normal look like? Welcome to the new Sports Information Office… 5 days ago

ravenathletics

Raven Athletics We want to hear from you #RavenNation What does your new normal look like? Welcome to the new Sports Information Of… https://t.co/ORNjD0doBH 5 days ago

