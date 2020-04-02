Lane County hopes testing machines will help speed up COVID-19 results

Got our team coverage today.

As douglas county opens up a new command center.

And people prepare for their stimulus checks to come.

But first we start with kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren.

He's live outside of lane county public health where leaders announced a slow down in testing.

Michael?

Chynna lane county public health says that slow down is all because of a shortage of needed supplies for the test.

Those supplies, are now going to the hardest hit city in the country spokesperson jason davis says it's the chemicals in the tests that are in high demand.

He says those chemicals where redirected to new york city.

There hospitals are being overrun with cases.

Davis says the decision was made on the federal and state level.

He says they will continue to advocate for resources, but knows they need to be good partners with the rest of the country.

Fortunately, we are still in a spot, lane county wise, where our medical systems are not being overrun and we are still at a manageable rate of infection and so we can absorb a slow down in some of these areas.

Right now in oregon, five labs are doing testing for covid-19.

A county spokeswoman tells me while testing is still happening, it's not at they scale they would like to see.

And chynna right now test results can take days to get back.

Coming on kezi 9 news at 5, hear how lane county public health is working to use a new test that can get results back in minutes.

Live in eugene i'm michael sevren kezi 9 news.

Douglas