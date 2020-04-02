Rents Come Due For First Time Since Coronavirus Lockdown Began now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:05s - Published Rents Come Due For First Time Since Coronavirus Lockdown Began Andria Borba reports on Bay Area residents facing first rent payment since the start of the COVID-19 crisis (4-1-2020) 0

