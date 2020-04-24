Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lysol and Dettol maker warned people against using disinfectants to treat coronavirus |Oneindia News

Lysol and Dettol maker warned people against using disinfectants to treat coronavirus |Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Lysol and Dettol maker warned people against using disinfectants to treat coronavirus |Oneindia News

Lysol and Dettol maker warned people against using disinfectants to treat coronavirus |Oneindia News

India registered 1,752 new coronavirus cases on Friday - its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic - taking the total to 23,452.

For the first time, Bengal has officially linked 57 deaths to coronavirus.

The state government today revealed that according to its death audit committee, 57 COVID-19 patients had died, but asserted that 39 of these were due to co-morbidities.

Central teams to investigate lapses in controlling the coronavirus disease and allegations of coronavirus lockdown violations will be sent to three more states, the government said today amid a bitter row with West Bengal.

The three states are Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GDNonline

Gulf Daily News Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after… https://t.co/mvfH45I6Sh 41 minutes ago

John_Kreese_

Dr. John Kreese RT @TomLasseter: News from America: Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronav… 47 minutes ago

shanticate

Cate أخت كيت LLB AUTHOR 🌹🌹🌹 As I warned school children & everyone NOT Maker of disinfectants #Lysol & #Dettol have now issued a press release… https://t.co/RJGEe2LNdN 1 hour ago

theomizzer

omar RT @Mounia_NL: "Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U… 1 hour ago

Findings2020

WorldMania RT @theBuoyantMan: Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser (RBL) warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after… 1 hour ago

theBuoyantMan

Shravan Venkataraman Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser (RBL) warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus,… https://t.co/3wNe6efhCv 1 hour ago

alexalper

Alex Alper @Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) warned people against using disinfectants to treat the… https://t.co/hMCD6sfqKK 2 hours ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 RT @GuyReuters: Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.