Lysol and Dettol maker warned people against using disinfectants to treat coronavirus |Oneindia News

India registered 1,752 new coronavirus cases on Friday - its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic - taking the total to 23,452.

For the first time, Bengal has officially linked 57 deaths to coronavirus.

The state government today revealed that according to its death audit committee, 57 COVID-19 patients had died, but asserted that 39 of these were due to co-morbidities.

Central teams to investigate lapses in controlling the coronavirus disease and allegations of coronavirus lockdown violations will be sent to three more states, the government said today amid a bitter row with West Bengal.

The three states are Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.