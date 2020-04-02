Brittney Reese finding silver lining after 2020 Olympic bid on pause due to COVID-19

Global  

Brittney Reese has a Twitter bio that says it all: Nike athlete, three-time Olympian, 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, eight-time World Long Jump Champion, indoor American record holder and of course, it goes without saying, Gulfport High School alum.

- - "the olympics is the highest yo- can - achieve, is the highest - achievement.

So when you work s- hard for the three or - four years that we put in the - work to know that now we have t- wait possibly another - year for us to be able to - compete, i wasn't the only one- devastated.

But in the- positive things about it, my ag- is i'm getting older so this- allows me more time - to work on things that i though- - - - i needed to work on before."- - - - reese says she's been having to- do some of her training out of- her garage... without current - access to a




