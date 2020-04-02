Brittney Reese finding silver lining after 2020 Olympic bid on pause due to COVID-19

Brittney reese has a twitter bi- that says it all... nike- athlete...- three-time olympian... 20-16- olympic silver medalist... 20-1- olympic gold medalist...- eight-time world long jump- champion... indoor american - record holder.- and of course it goes without - saying... gulfport high - school alum.- the former admiral is in the- same boat as thousands of - other international athletes...- having to hit the reset - button... for her training in - the 20-20 olympics.

- the tokyo games have been post-- poned, for the first time in th- modern era... with the new star- date set for july 23rd... - 20-21.- reese will then be 34 years old- when the games begin... and as- of- now... the ole miss alum says - that'll likely be her last- professional competition.

- - "the olympics is the highest yo- can - achieve, is the highest - achievement.

So when you work s- hard for the three or - four years that we put in the - work to know that now we have t- wait possibly another - year for us to be able to - compete, i wasn't the only one- devastated.

But in the- positive things about it, my ag- is i'm getting older so this- allows me more time - to work on things that i though- - - - i needed to work on before."- - - - reese says she's been having to- do some of her training out of- her garage... without current - access to a