WCBI NEWS AT TEN - APRIL 1, 2020

Governor tate reeves is ordering all mississippians to shelter-in- place// thanks for joining us at ten// the order takes effect this friday at 5 pm and last till monday, april 20 at 8 am// courtney ann jackson breaks has more from the governors announcement// mississippi isn't totally shutting down.

But governor reeves is hoping the shelter-in- place order will slow the spread of covid-19 and ensure the healthcare system isn't overburdened.

"we believe that this is the right tool at the right time to save lives."

This order does not mean you will be locked in your home.

You are allowed to leave for essential travel including going to work at an essential business, picking up groceries or supplies, caring for someone in the vulnerable population.

"if we can use this tool to slow things down such that we can process patients through the system safely and provide every single patient the resources they need to maximize a chance for recovery...that's what we're doing."

Reeves notes that the order will not drastically alter life for the majority of mississippians who have been taking needed precautions.

"i can't stress enough that the single best mechanism for enforcement is for individuals to enforce it themselves."

The guidelines of social distancing and no gatherings are still in place.

But enforcement efforts will be stepped up---particularly to enforce the previous order of no gatherings of 10 or more people.

"this is a downside of some businesses closing, you've got certain communities in the state where we're beginning to see clusters of people who are not working and rather than staying at home, they're gathering in groups and that's something that's leading to transmittal and group transfer."

But there are a few additional places being ordered to close including beaches, parks, playgrounds, movie theaters and other recreational spaces.

Individual outdoor activity is allowed.

Grocery stores will remain open and restaurants can continue to operate with drive-thru, curbside or delivery.

Courtney ann jackson, wcbi news we're truly living in a time like never before dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Rules put in place change every day it seems. with today's shelter in place order, here we are again changing the way we live.

Our legal analyst jeff hosford tries to break down what it means for us.

"everybody's nervous, everybody's scared.

The number one thing is for everyone to remain calm.

Be nice to your family because you're going to be with them for awhile, be nice to your neighbors, keep your distance from everybody."

The shelter in place order means just that...to stay home.

"you're going to have to stay at your house unless there's a need.

Those needs will be medical emergencies, grocery stores, gasoline, those types of things that are essential to everyday living."

In layman's terms, if you can live without it..it's something deemed as non essential.

The governors executive order prohibits any type of social gathering of more then ten people and orders non essential businesses to have their employees work from home if possible.

"any place where people can gather and large likely of the spread of the virus, those are definitely not essential."

The new order will also be new to local law enforcement.

But the shelter in place is something they'll start making sure is in full force.

Winston county sheriff jason pugh says they'll be enforcing the shelter in place order and start by increasing patrols.

"we've got a very strong what we call an auxiliary force, a reserve force, we've got some very strong volunteers who are prior officers, we're reaching out to al those guys so we can start pulling things together.basically there's no playbook we have on this, we're not doing something we've done in the past.

I've quite honestly, not seen anything like this in my lifetime and don't know anybody who has, we're kind of writing the book now.

We're making our game as we go.

In all honestly we're trying to think two steps ahead right now.

The shelter in place starts friday evening at 5 and will remain until april 20th.

Winston county inmates volunteer to help the fight against covid-19.

A 6-man crew is pitching in and sewing surgical masks .

In just 3 days, the inmates have produced enough masks for all the inmates, staff and courthouse workers to wear.

They produce around 50 to150 masks in a day.

Corrections facility warden neal higgason says the inmates want to help out however they can during this trying time.

""they see it as being able to give back to the community.

A lot of them are there.

They can't leave.

They can't do anything to help their families or anyone else they normally would in times of crisis.

They see it as a chance to give back to the community.

They aren't getting paid for this.

They can't get paid for inmate labor.

They don't expect anything.

They're just happy to get a chance to help out."

Higgason says they plan to offer masks to any public service workers or hospitals in need.

The tupelo public school district is going the extra mile to make sure students don't go hungry during the break from classes.

Tupelo school buses are delivering hot and cold meals to apartments, neighborhoods and meeting spots like the haven acres boys and girls club... dubbed the "meals on bus wheels", district cafeteria workers are preparing the meals for students and families who depend on breakfast and lunch from the school.

Volunteers from churches and global outreach are helping with delivery..

"we're able to distribute this right where they are for those who don't have transportation, it's a great opportunity for them to still be able to get food even though they maybe can't drive here, but if they can walk this way they can vie them food" the meals are handed out following recommended cdc guidelines on social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

First look stinger first look summary: reasonably quiet weather is going to remain in place for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend.

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out friday and saturday but most locations will have a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will start to moderate back above average.

Hines was arrested in february and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony escape.

Sources tell wcbi hines led officers on a chase this morning that started on ridge road and ended on 22nd street north.

An officer involved in the chase suffered minor injuries.

After getting out of the truck after crashing on a nearby train track, hines attempted to climb into a sheriff's deputy's truck..

That is when he was shot and killed.

"the mississippi bureau of investigation has arrived to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred wednesday morning here in columbus."

Gfx gfx an ackerman man is accused of assaulting a woman and taking off with an infant.

Dwight holman is facing several charges, including child neglect.

Ackerman police say officers were called to a west mcgee street home for a disturbance.

They found a woman had been assaulted and that holman reportedly left with a two-month- old child.

A choctaw county deputy spotted holman, who later jumped out of his vehicle with the child in his arms he fled into the woods, just off highway 15 north.

Several law enforcement agencies helped with the manhunt.

Holman was found about six hours later.

The baby was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

The chairman of the columbus redevelopment authority has passed away.

48-year-old john acker died from a medical issue on tuesday evening.

Lowndes county coroner greg merchant says acker was in his vehicle when the issue happened.

The vehicle left the road with no damage.

Acker was also a long time state farm insurance agent.

Lowndes funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

A few isolated showers can't be ruled out friday and saturday but most locations will have a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will start to moderate back above average.

Wednesday night: passing high clouds .

Lows in the low 40s.

Thursday: partly cloudy and pleasant.

Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday night: variably cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: sun & clouds.

Just a slight chance of a shower.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 50s friday night.

Saturday: variably cloudy.

A 20% chance of a showers but most locations should stay dry.

Sunday: partly cloudy.

Warm.

Highs near 80.

Early next week: seasonably warm air hangs around with highs in the 70s and 80s expected.

Additional chances for showers and storms continue monday, tuesday, and wednesday.

The biggest spring allergy trigger is pollen - tiny grains released into the air by trees, grass and weeds for the purpose of fertilizing other plants.

When pollen grains get in the nose of someone who's allergic, they send the immune system into overdrive.

As trees start to bloom and pollen is released into the atmosphere, allergy sufferers begin their annual ritual of sniffing and sneezing.

Each year, 58 million americans fall prey to seasonal allergic rhinitis, more commonly known as hay fever.

Pollen can travel for miles, spreading a path of misery for allergy sufferers along the way.

The higher the pollen count, the greater the misery.

The pollen count measures the amount of allergens in the aire in grains per cubic meter.

You can find out the daily pollen count in your area by watching your local weather forecast.

Here are some of the biggest spring allergy offendors.

Trees including oak, pine, willow, elm, hickory, and cedar.

Grasses and weeds including bermuda, fescue, johnson, perennial rye, timothy and ragweed.

Allergy symptoms tend to be particularly high on breezy days when the wind picks up pollen and carries it through the air.

Rainy days on the other hand cause a drop in the pollen counts because the rain washer away the allergens.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss treatments for spring allergies.

Health talk has been brought to you by baptist open "if you could define your your time, wcbi, you know, what were some of the biggest things that happened during your time.

Two things and one wasn't necessarily a time defining moment.

But it's a moment that still impacts me today.

And that is when states are point guard from the final four run.

Marcus bullard got sentenced to the penitentiary.

And we went down to gulfport to cover that.

So here you have a team fresh off the final four.

And all of a sudden richard williams, the head coach is on the witness stand, really pleading for marcus bullard not to go to prison.

And it didn't work.

The judge sentenced him to a really hard time being in that environment and seeing how serious that was and how somber that was and the stakes that were involved.

One of the reasons i chose to make a career turn and and go be a lawyer.

So that really stands out in my mind.

The other thing, just from a big story standpoint was the 1999 us women's open house.

By old waverly, waverly hosted that event, and there was a huge ramp up to that event.

And wc bi just went all out for it.

And they did sunrise on set out there, midday out there, five and six out there, mark and i were out there, it felt like 20 hours a day, that whole time and, and to see that event be planned for for six months in advance and then culminate during that week in west point, mississippi.

That was really cool.

Chris with that second story brought up yes, and some some definite memories.

Because covering golf at that level was something that i had not experienced prior to that.

So that was a whole new experience a learning curve in regards to how do we cover this event because it's more about the area and the pride of hosting a major championship than it is just about covering the golf itself.

So that so that was that was intriguing as well.

So yeah, that that comes to mind.

Definitely as a learning experience i came in or i was there during a really weird time.

And the reason i say that is because twitter didn't start catching on until late oh, wait no nine.

And i actually remember the day i signed up for twitter in december of oh, wait.

And that kind of leads to you know, another moment that i had and this involves will actually, the day that sylvester chrome got fir we're still somewhat before social media at that point.

And i think it might have been the only store that was actually able to break.

We broke into programming to say that sylvester croom had been let go, or resign.

I'm sorry.

And i remember calling will that friday, like what do i do?

I don't know how to handle this.

You know what kind give me an idea of how you would how you would do this thing.

That was difficult.

And then we i started using twitter a couple of weeks later during the coaching search because there was a friday night and i believe it was the first friday in december, where someone from a station in jackson, incorrectly reported that chris peterson had been signed to a four year contract.

And i saw that on twitter and went on live at six and said, look, this is a statement from boise state right here saying he hasn't signed anything.

And then a week later they hired dan mullen.

I remember to this day i went home for dinner.

Obviously my wife.

Now we live together at the time in columbus.

So i went home for dinner.

And then the hugh freeze thing came down.

Was one of the biggest moment my wife we talked about to this day, i sat down for dinner, and i went i had go and like the plate was still sitting on my table and it was just like i had to go.

You bring up the story on new freeze.

I was sitting on the train leaving the chicago cubs game at the time on my basically my summer vacation and when that happened i looked down at my phone and i other entities and i have still never said ever again to this day.

But at that moment i was like oh my gosh, what am i gonna do so immediately i called you we try to get everything together.

I will say to this day, i'm really glad i was not in columbus for that and you had to deal with everything regarding that because it's the the toxicity that came from it.

The the negativity, just everything that came down on ole miss.

And from from hugh freeze regarding that is something that i mean, i will never forget.

I still remember after that.

The big story that came out that i was the first one to break was jeffrey simmons being on video, punching that woman i was the first to get that video.

I was the first to put out that story.

I've been wrote that story when it happened.

That was a national story.

Um, i still remember when that happened.

Like, you had to tread very cautiously because jeffrey and i actually became pretty good friends when he was a football player at noxubee county.

And to this day, not everyone is going to fully understand everything that went through it because once you kind of rip open that band aid again, you kind of expose that wound again, and then you have everyone who has an opinion wanting to bring their opinion into last look stinger last look last