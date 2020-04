Southwest Florida Reacts to Safer-At-Home Order

RESPONSE.

WE’LL BE SURE TO LETYOU KNOW WHAT THEIR ANSWER IS ASSOON AS WE HAVE A RESPONSE.AS HEALTH EXPERTS WARN... THENEXT FEW WEEKS ARE CRITICAL INFIGHTING THIS VIRUS.

FLORIDA’SGOVERNOR..

SAYS THIS WAS THERIGHT TIME TO IMPLEMENT A SAFERAT HOME ORDER."I think even though a lot ofplaces in Florida have very lowinfection rates... it makessense to make this move now.

AndI did consult with folks at theWhite House.

I did speak to thePresident about it.

He agreedwith the approach of focusing onthe hot spots but at the sametime you know he understood thatthis is another 30 day situationand you just gotta do what makessense."4-28AND FLORIDA AG COMMISSIONERNIKKI FRIED..

WHO’S CRITICIZEDTHE GOVERNOR FOR NOT ENACTING ANORDER LIKE THIS SOONER..RESPONDED IN PART TONIGHT WITH"THANK YOU, GOVERNOR, FOR MAKINGTHE RIGHT CALL.

TOGETHER, WEWILL FIGHT THIS VIRUS ANPRESERVE THE STATE WE LOVE."TONIGHT..

WE’RE STILL IN THEDARK..FLA RANKS 25 FOR TESTING..

A LOT OF FLORIDIANS ARESHARING HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT THEORDER..

AND WONDERING WHAT’SNEXT.FOX 4’S LESLIE DELASBOUR SPOKEWITH SOME SHOPPERS ABOUT WHATTHEY ARE DOING AHEAD OF THE NEWCHANGES.22-3659-105114-124AFTER MOUNTING PRESSURE EARLIERTODAY GOVERNOR DESANTIS ISSUED ASTATEWIDE SAFER AT HOME ORDERFOR FLORIDA RESIDENTS.

THE ORDERGOES INTO EFFECT FRIDAY AND WILLLAST THROUGH APRIL 30TH ASYOU CAN IMAGINE THAT SENT MANYFLORDIANS STRAIGHT TO THESTORES, NOT KNOWING WHATS NEXT.ONE CAPE CORAL RESIDENT SHOPPINGAT PUBLIX SAYS AFTER HEARING THENEWS HE IS NOT PANICKING<< sot