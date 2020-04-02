Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic Indian army officials in Jammu and Kashmir have set up a training camp aimed at educating locals about the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic Indian army officials in Jammu and Kashmir have set up a training camp aimed at educating locals about the coronavirus pandemic. The footage filmed on March 31 shows residents practising social distancing while listening to an official.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Rajendra राजेंद्र 👨🏽‍🔬 The Indian Army has certain inherent capability to rise up to various emergency situations by virtue of organisatio… https://t.co/B7u13D7gZi 6 days ago ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ RT @SushantSin: Gen Naravane: "The Indian Army has certain inherent capability to rise up to various emergency situations by virtue of orga… 1 week ago Sushant Singh Gen Naravane: "The Indian Army has certain inherent capability to rise up to various emergency situations by virtue… https://t.co/qXG88NkOz2 1 week ago