Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic

Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic

Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic

Indian army officials in Jammu and Kashmir have set up a training camp aimed at educating locals about the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indian army set up COVID-19 training camp to educate locals about the pandemic

Indian army officials in Jammu and Kashmir have set up a training camp aimed at educating locals about the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage filmed on March 31 shows residents practising social distancing while listening to an official.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

rajkashana

Rajendra राजेंद्र 👨🏽‍🔬 The Indian Army has certain inherent capability to rise up to various emergency situations by virtue of organisatio… https://t.co/B7u13D7gZi 6 days ago

akdwaaz

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ RT @SushantSin: Gen Naravane: "The Indian Army has certain inherent capability to rise up to various emergency situations by virtue of orga… 1 week ago

SushantSin

Sushant Singh Gen Naravane: "The Indian Army has certain inherent capability to rise up to various emergency situations by virtue… https://t.co/qXG88NkOz2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.