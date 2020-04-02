Ant and Dec to release book marking 30 years on TV Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published 2 weeks ago Ant and Dec to release book marking 30 years on TV Ant and Dec have been writing a book to mark 30 years in TV, and the pair plan to release the tome in September. 0

