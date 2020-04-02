Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho

Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho

Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho

This was the moment the effects of an earthquake in Idaho, USA on March 31 were captured during a business meeting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Zoom meeting interrupted by 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho

This was the moment the effects of an earthquake in Idaho, USA on March 31 were captured during a business meeting.

Footage shows a routine meeting taking place and the screen starts shaking, subsequently, the person in shot shouts "it's still going!" While a colleague is heard saying "I should let you go." Local reports suggest that this quake was the largest in the state since 1983.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I was in the middle of a Zoom meeting with my colleagues preparing for an upcoming webinar to launch our new online business.

"All of a sudden my studio started shaking.

"I live near Baldy, our ski mountain and at first I thought it was blasting for avalanche control.

"But then I realized the mountain is closed because of the coronavirus!

"It took me a minute to comprehend it was an earthquake!

"The earthquake sounded like a freight train rumbling through my house!

"It was loud and shook the whole foundation.

"This quake seemed to last a long time, It kept going.

"It felt like my studio lights above might fall from the ceiling, so I ran out of my studio to find my son and go find cover, then it subsided."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.