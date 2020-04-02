Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > War on COVID-19: What Govt did today

War on COVID-19: What Govt did today

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:43s - Published < > Embed
War on COVID-19: What Govt did today

War on COVID-19: What Govt did today

Amid the coronavirus threat, Hindustan Times brings you updates from the day on the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with Chief Ministers of different states to discuss the pandemic threat.

Meanwhile, it was announced that PM Cares Fund will now accept foreign funds.

The government says the decision was taken due to ‘unprecedented circumstances’.

Watch the entire video to get more updates from the day on Coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MorningContext

The Morning Context RT @sahaprd: As the number of #COVID cases inch towards 2,000 in India, the country is entering the most crucial phase in its fight against… 29 minutes ago

sahaprd

pradip As the number of #COVID cases inch towards 2,000 in India, the country is entering the most crucial phase in its fi… https://t.co/gbvU9JLqtD 30 minutes ago

pankajreddy2

pankaj reddy RT @smitaprakash: "This was a wilful tragedy, brought about by foolishness, compounded by carelessness, and, at every stage, characterised… 1 hour ago

GodlessNZ

Hurricane Watcher (Please pray for New Zealand) RT @cre8d: Yesterday @minhealthnz told me 14 days of no symptoms is the definition of recovered. Their update today says 48 hours! What is… 2 hours ago

62Seabee

DON Do people really believe a PAYCHECK, A SCHOOL Time A MORTGAGE Payment means anything today. At this time you might… https://t.co/zPFBOCBgqB 4 hours ago

cre8d

Rachel Cunliffe Yesterday @minhealthnz told me 14 days of no symptoms is the definition of recovered. Their update today says 48 ho… https://t.co/Zhu5ZBf8qK 10 hours ago

mytvt3

Mark Turner RT @Xeriland: The COVID model the govt is using to make decisions is seriously FLAWED. Six days ago, it projected New York State would hav… 10 hours ago

Xeriland

Tim Xeriland The COVID model the govt is using to make decisions is seriously FLAWED. Six days ago, it projected New York State… https://t.co/ulvCIZGvwg 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.