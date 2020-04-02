Global  

Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates

From the discovery of a case in Mumbai's Dharavi, to a ban on chewing gum in the state of Haryana, here are the top ten news updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the pandemic.

The meeting will be held on Day 9 of the 3-week nationwide lockdown and as number of patients with Coronavirus infection has crossed 1,800 in India.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the United Nations has used a World War analogy to express the gravity of humanity's current predicament.

Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the Coronavirus outbreak.

