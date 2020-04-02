Global  

TRAIN TO BUSAN 2 PENINSULA movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world.

Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive.

When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Genre: Horror, Drama, Action Language: Korean w/ English subtitles Country of Origin: South Korea Runtime: Coming Soon Rating: Not rated Well Go USA is the distributor of record for both the US and Canada

