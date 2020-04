Unproven therapies and misleading COVID-19 claims

A LITTLE BIT OF HOW IT WORKS ANADVERTISNG EMAIL..

AND THEY MENTIONCOVID-19... THE EMAIL ..COMPARING AN ANTI-VIRAL CALLEDARTEMISININ (ART-UH-MY-UH-SIN) -- WHICH WASONCE USED TO FIGHT MALARIA..TO ANOTHER ANTI- MALARIAL DRUG-- HYDROXYCHLOROQU INE(HYDROXY- CHLOR-O-QUIN)- THEFDA HAS APPROVEDHYDROXYCHLOROQU IN TO TREATCOVID-19 BUT ONLY ON A SHORTTERM BASIS FOR PEOPLE ALREADYSICK..

WE CAN;T FINDRESEARCH SHOWING A CONNECTIONBETWEEN THAT DRUG..

ANDAREMISININ, ,THE DRUG THERAPYMENTIONED IN THE SPA AD.

3:07YOU SAID ANTIVIRAL.

I MEAN,HAS THAT BEEN, I MEAN PROVENTO TREAT ANY OF THIS WHEN OURPRODUCER CALLED THE SPA ASKEDABOUT THE CLAIMS..

THEYCOUDN'T SAY IT WOULD WORKAGAINST COVID 19..

BUT WEREHOPEFUL BASED ON HOWARTEMISININ HAD BEEN USED INTHE PAST.

4:36 SO THEY MIGHTHAVE SIMILAR ABILITIES.STD/UP: WE'RE SEEING MORE ADSFOR TREATMENTS LOOSELY LINKEDTO CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION.SOME COULD JUST BE A WASTE OFMONEY, OTHERS COULD HAVESERIOUS CONSEQUENCES IF TAKENWITHOUT PROPER MEDICALDIRECTION.

LIKE THE VALLEY MANWHO DIED, AND HIS WIFEHOSPITALIZED AFTER OVERDOSINGON HYDROXCHLOROQUI NE HOPINGTO PREVENT COVID19.

BACK TOTHIS AD LINKINGHYDROXCHLOROQUI NE AND COVID19WITH THEIR AREMISININ IVTREATMENT.... 120 THEY DO BOTHHAVE SOME HISTORY OFINVESTIGATION TO SEE IFTHEY'RE EFFECTIVE FOR TREATINGMALARIA BUTTED TO 113 THAT ISWHERE THE SIMILARITIES ENDDOCTOR DENISE MILLSTINE..

ISTHE DIRECTOR OF INTEGRATIVEMEDICINE AND HEALTH AT THEMAYO CLINIC HERE IN ARIZONA..SHE SAYS DRAWING A CONCLUSIONTHAT ONE DRUG CAN DO THE SAMEAS ANOTHER ..

JUST BASED ONPAST USE CAN HAVE MANY SIDEEFFECTS... IN THIS CASE SHESAYS..

IT COULD MEANSUPRESSING YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEMINSTEAD OF BOOSTING IT.

255WHAT WE THINK IS THAT THEARTEMISININ DOESN'T ACTUALLYBOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM INORDER TO ATTACK THE MALARIAVIRUS, WHAT IT DOES IS ATTACKTHE MALARIA VIRUS.

SO IFPEOPLE ARE THINKING THATTHEY'RE GOING TO GET THISTHERAPY BECAUSE IT'S GOING TOBOOST THEIR IMMUNE SYSTEM, INFACT, ONE OF ITS MECHANISMS OFACTION IS TO SUPPRESS THEIMMUNE SYSTEM ADDNG THATPEOPLE NEED TO CONSULT THEIRDOCTORS..

ESPECIALLY IF THEYHAVE ANY EXSISITINGCONDITIONS.

347 WE THINKBECAUSE WE CAN PURCHASE ITOVER THE COUNTER OR PURCHASEIT WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION,THAT IT'S NOT GOING TO HARMUS, BUT THAT IS A PRETTYCOMMON ERROR THAT PEOPLE MAKE.STD/ UP: WE ASKED THAT VALLEYMED SPA WHY THEY WERECONNECTING THESE DRUGS..

WEDID NOT GET A RESPONSE BYDEADLINE.

(TAKE VIDEO) BUT AFEW DAYS LATER, THEY PUT OUT ANEW AD..WITH NO MENTION OFEITHER DRUG..SAYING THERE'S NOFDA APPROVED TREATMENTS FORCOVID-19... YET!" ARE YOUSEEING ADS YOU THINK AREMISLEADING.

