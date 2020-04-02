Visit Fort Wayne challenges community to 'Play in the Fort' from home

Special day.

Many people have run out of things to do during the covid-19 shutdown.at visit fort wayne they are challenging the community to play in the fort from their homes.

Fox 55's jeremy masukevich has more.

Nat kristen 34:55 for the first time we are saying this is not the time to visit fort wayne and thats so bizarre.

Kristen guthrie is visit fort wayne's director of marketing.

She says now is a time unlike any other for the group whose mission is literally its name.

Kristen Guthrie, visit fort wayne director of marketing sot kristen 36:28we just want to encourage people that things we love, we can still gather around and support.

It just looks different.visit fort wayne is challenging the community to play in the fort from their homes.sot kristen 34:15some of the things we have always told visitors about we are now able to share with residents more than ever.

The challenge highlights ways to spend time with family, be active, experience art, and celebrate fort wayne all from home.

One of visit fort wayne's recommendations is to take advantage of the virtual resources at the allen county public library.

Stephanny 48:42we created virtual story times that families can access from home.

Acpc director of community engagement stephanny smith says one of the things both community members and librarians are missing the most are interactive story times.sot stepanny 48:50this provides that sense of comfort and normalcy for the little kids and also the adults in their lives.

Smith says now is a perfect time to get involved with the library if you haven't in the past.you can now sign up for a digital library card that'll arrive in your email inbox.

Sot stephanny 48:00what that allows you to access are all of our electronic resources.

Whether it is ebooks, audio books, music, movies, all the different things you can still check out electronically while our buildings are closed.

In fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news