Emmy-Winning Songwriter, Fountains Of Wayne Cofounder Adam Schlesinger Dies From Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published Emmy-Winning Songwriter, Fountains Of Wayne Cofounder Adam Schlesinger Dies From Coronavirus Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, his attorney said. Katie Johnston reports. 0

