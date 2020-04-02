Global  

Emmy-Winning Songwriter, Fountains Of Wayne Cofounder Adam Schlesinger Dies From Coronavirus

Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, his attorney said.

Katie Johnston reports.

