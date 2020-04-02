Boris Johnson thanks 'our wonderful NHS' as he takes part in Clap for Carers now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published Boris Johnson thanks 'our wonderful NHS' as he takes part in Clap for Carers Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in the Clap for Carers initiative on the steps of Downing Street to show his appreciation for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

