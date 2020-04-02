Global  

Hobby Lobby Reopens as an 'Essential Business' In areas with stay-at-home orders in place, arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby has reopened as an "essential business." The company has argued that the store provides educational materials, items to make masks and supplies for at-home small businesses.

The move comes as retailers across the country have closed down in compliance with orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Hobby Lobby founder David Green addressed the roughly 43,000 employees that work in 46 states.

David Green, via statement

