Hobby Lobby Reopens
as an 'Essential Business' In areas with stay-at-home orders in place, arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby has reopened as an "essential business." The company has argued that the store provides
educational materials, items to make masks and supplies
for at-home small businesses.
The move comes as retailers across the country
have closed down in compliance with orders
related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Hobby Lobby founder David Green addressed the roughly 43,000 employees that work in 46 states.
David Green, via statement