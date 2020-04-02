Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Social Distancing 30th Birthday Party

Social Distancing 30th Birthday Party

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Social Distancing 30th Birthday Party

Social Distancing 30th Birthday Party

Occurred on March 29, 2020 / Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA Info from Licensor: "My fiancee, Jayme was turning 30.

We were unable to have the party that I set up for her.

So I and my sister Tai set up a drive by birthday party to abide by social distancing.

The end result was a convoy of friends taking two laps around our driveway with birthday signs, cards, and gifts.

In return, the 2nd time around they received 'party favors' in the form of single serve glasses of wine or a beer of their chosing for them to enjoy at home later.

We made the best out of our current situation.

Jayme cried and it made her birthday totally successful.

It has brought a smile to many people in our lives"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HamzaEric

Hamza Kazmi Happy Birthday @EmmaWatson! Hope you have a fantastic day & Best wishes for your 30th! Wishing you all the best of… https://t.co/JfyHm9zOhp 13 hours ago

KissOfDeathTip

KissOfDeathTips @DanMacPherson Had a birthday last week. Alone. I feel sorry for anyone that has an 18th 21st 30th 40th 50th etc. S… https://t.co/6Ze1LOeu2V 19 hours ago

metscomedy

Hasan Minhaj Comedy University I’m expecting news that will enforce social distancing until my 30th birthday and hence my celibacy as well 1 day ago

litenaska

Ζηναΐς My poor sister worked SO hard to plan our vow renewal ceremony. We’ve obviously cancelled it but she’s very upset s… https://t.co/YY6mXOFgwS 1 day ago

jehseejones

Jessi Jones What treat to watch this on my 30th birthday 😊 I may have had to celebrate while social distancing but all this goo… https://t.co/zzyp1MrXNL 2 days ago

1079KFIN

1079 KFIN RT @BrandonOnKFIN: As Heard On #BBiTM - @MarenMorris celebrated her 30th birthday by social distancing with her new baby boy! Check our the… 2 days ago

BrandonOnKFIN

Brandon Baxter As Heard On #BBiTM - @MarenMorris celebrated her 30th birthday by social distancing with her new baby boy! Check ou… https://t.co/rLCXvA3a0e 2 days ago

RobBanksOnAir

Rob Banks Maren Morris Spent Her 30th Birthday Social Distancing with 2-Week-Old Son Hayes: 'Thriving'… https://t.co/H39VLWA3mT 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.