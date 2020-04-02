Social Distancing 30th Birthday Party

Occurred on March 29, 2020 / Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA Info from Licensor: "My fiancee, Jayme was turning 30.

We were unable to have the party that I set up for her.

So I and my sister Tai set up a drive by birthday party to abide by social distancing.

The end result was a convoy of friends taking two laps around our driveway with birthday signs, cards, and gifts.

In return, the 2nd time around they received 'party favors' in the form of single serve glasses of wine or a beer of their chosing for them to enjoy at home later.

We made the best out of our current situation.

Jayme cried and it made her birthday totally successful.

It has brought a smile to many people in our lives"