News 18 shares how a community came together to shed some light on a young girl's birthday during this difficult time.

Covid-19 is causing many people to make alternative plans for their birthday amid the stay-at- home order and social distancing guidelines.

But one little girl in clinton county was given the birthday of her dreams while on quarantine.

News 18's marvin bills shares how a community came together to shed some light for a young girl during this difficult time.

Nat pop "i usually have bouncy houses and princesses and a lot of people are here."

7-year-old summer sutton was not happy when she found out she wasn't going to have the birthday party she's used to having.

"i was just surprised because i thought it was going to be a normal birthday party."

Instead it was a community coming together to make sure her day was special.

A parade where people drove by in their cars and honked happy birthday and dropped off gifts in a box while still practicing social distancing.

"i saw a really good idea about the box online and i thought it was a really cute idea.

And it just kind of turned into something bigger thank goodness."

Brittany sutton, summer's mom, says this idea to have a birthday parade was last minute.

But she wanted to make sure her daughter still had a joyful and memorable birthday party even during a pandemic.

"i have made it important.

Because i grew up with big birthdays.

Birthdays to us are like christmases like it's important.

It's to celebrate your life."

Brittany says she was touched that the community responded so well to helping celebrate summer's birthday.

She says this is a time where people should come together more than ever.

"our community is coming together and i think that is really good."

Summer wasn't sure what to expect when 1 o'clock came around and several cars came honking down the street.

It was a celebration during a tough time and a celebration she'll never forget.

Nat pop in clinton county, marvin bills news 18.

Thanks so much marvin and happy birthday summer!

