Birthday parade for boy in Cape Coral

The community of Cape Coral came together to celebrate the birthday of a 6-year-old boy with a car parade during the "stay-at-home" order.

HER OWN HEALTH.

SHE ALSO HAS ASON WITH AUTISM AND SOCIALANXIETY.MAKING SURE A LITTLE BOY’S BIGDAY WAS SPECIAL..

DESPITE HAVINGTO STAY HOME.THE SIX YEAR OLD CHRISTIAN’S MOMIS IN OHIO..

SO HIS AUNT WANTEDTO MAKE SURE IT WAS STILL AHAPPY BIRTHDAY.

SO PEOPLE TEAMEDUP TO MAKE A BIRTHDAY PARAHAPPEN FOR HIM!

HIS FAMILY SATHEY DIDN’T ANTICIPATE THETURNOUT.HIS AUNT SAYS HE LOVES VEH




