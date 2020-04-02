Nurse Thanks Robert Kraft For Shipping Masks To Massachusetts now < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:26s - Published Nurse Thanks Robert Kraft For Shipping Masks To Massachusetts Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent his team's plane to China to pick up more than one million medical masks to help workers on the front-lines of coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. 0

