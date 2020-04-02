Global  

Earth's Movement Is Being Affected by the Coronavirus, Report Says





Earth's Movement Is Being Affected by the Coronavirus, Report Says The findings in scientific journal 'Nature' say the changes are due to less human activity and transportation.

According to the report, seismic noise has decreased around the planet's crust.

This means the earth is moving a little less than usual.

'Nature' adds that the new level of silence could assist with volcano and earthquake detection.

Vibrations caused by machines and vehicles can often get in the way of monitoring relevant signals to detect such events.

Royal Observatory of Belgium's Thomas Lecocq says this amount of quietness is usually only found briefly around Christmas.

Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology's Andy Frassetto adds that the silence will also help with determining aftershock locations.

