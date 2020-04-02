Earth's Movement Is Being
Affected by the Coronavirus,
Report Says The findings in scientific journal 'Nature' say
the changes are due to less human activity
and transportation.
According to the report,
seismic noise has decreased
around the planet's crust.
This means the earth is moving
a little less than usual.
'Nature' adds that the new level
of silence could assist with
volcano and earthquake detection.
Vibrations caused by machines and vehicles
can often get in the way of monitoring
relevant signals to detect such events.
Royal Observatory of Belgium's
Thomas Lecocq says this amount
of quietness is usually only found
briefly around Christmas.
Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology's
Andy Frassetto adds that the silence will
also help with determining aftershock locations.