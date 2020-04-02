Coronavirus canceled my wedding: 5 brides share their stories Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 04:34s - Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus canceled my wedding: 5 brides share their stories As coronavirus spreads across the US, lives are being put on pause. Meet five women whose weddings were postponed or canceled due to regulations limiting the number of people at public gatherings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus canceled my wedding: 5 brides share their stories I was honestly expecting that I would have a meltdown.(upbeat music)So we started wedding planning right after we got engagedin September, over a year and a half ago.We booked everything I think within a month,month and a half.We planned this in November 2018,I booked everything over a year and a half ago.And then on Friday the 13th,was total, I feel like everythingreally started to happen here in the states.And then Saturday, no events with 100 or more.And then I think your mom just turned aroundand was like "Okay, that's it."Yeah, decisions made.Actually I have a sister,and she gave me a really hard time.'Cause she's like "Why are you not just canceling it?"You're being so stubborn"and you're putting all these people at risk."And I'm like, Anne, I don't know.Everything's changing by the day.My mother in law and my sister in lawwere asking, "What are you gonna do about the wedding?"So that kind of prompted me to start looking into it.I was like, I need to make some phone calls.Some of the people that were travelingstarted canceling, which I,being a nurse was fine with.I wanted them to be healthy.We were basically told that we had too.So our reception venue emailed all of usand said they were canceling all events through April.Just knowing me, I thought that I would be like,oh gosh, everyone's inconvenienced and this is the worst.I'm like, whatever I'm canceling the wedding.I think it was more of a chance,I went and sat down in a chair and called my momand cried for like 30 minutes.Older generations I feel have beenlike, "This is gonna be a great part of your love story."My mother is still at the point where she's like,"Are you sure you're gonna have to postpone?"My mom just keeps saying this will be a storywe tell our grandkids forever.Of why we couldn't get married on our date.Like it's sad, because I really wanted a spring wedding.We were like, we're so ready to get married.So we've been together a long time,we've been engaged for a long time.We just put so much emotion into a date.And again I know that a lot of peoplewere like, "It's just a date."It is just a date, and you can make anything special.But again, we chose it for a reason.Emotional reasons, financial reasons,and we just poured everything into that date.And you just engrave it on your heartand you think your life's gonna start after that.We planned a lot of things around other stuff going on.So his brother's our best manand he's being deployed later this year.So if we have it in Octoberhe wouldn't necessarily be able to be there.We're expecting to be pregnant again,especially with twins.We were kind of like, oh man we better do it nowbecause with four we're never gonna have time.That's how we ended up just sticking with doing it at home.We're still trying to figure things out right now.With things up in the air with the virus,we have no idea what's gonna happen, so.Right now, we're planning on moving our dateto Saturday, August eighth.One of my bridesmaids is due to give birthon August fifth, but she's like, "I'm gonna be late,"don't worry, I'm always late, Its fine, We'll be late."Wait late to the wedding or late.Late, like with her pregnancy.Oh, labor.Yeah, she was like, "I'll be late"so I'll be at the wedding don't worry."And I was like.Even September, thinking about that.Like they're talking about possible flare upsin the fall and I'm like oh my godI'm bringing people to this gathering.Is that even safe?I don't know.We're gonna try to at least be legally married in April,but we have no idea as far as that.Even though we went through with it at home,I still was kinda nervous.I mean we had our masks,we had hand sanitizer.I put a mask on as soon as the ceremony was over.So I was pretty cautious.I didn't want to be rude to people,but in my mind I was kinda thinkingokay now the ceremony's over so let's move along.And once it was over we put everybody on quarantine.When it was postponed, I got a lot of,"We think you made the right decision."When I told people the new date,a majority of people responded realistically.Saying, "Well let's hope it's better by August."We're still working with vendorsto figure out exactly what we can do,and trying to work with the church too.To figure out if there's a time to get in there.I kinda find myself to be one of the lucky onesthat got to reschedule, hopefully.We hope that we can do it on July 11th.We're thinking about,if we end up doing a courthouse weddingon our original date, I think it would be funto do a zoom and just say hey it's just usand a Justice of the Peace, come through.This just shows that you guys are strongand meant to be, and you can get through anything.





