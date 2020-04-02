Amazon Blocks Sale of N95 Masks to Public The company established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies.

N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. The decision comes as hospitals and government organizations have struggled to procure medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the tech giant added that the general public’s access to COVID-19 diagnostic kits will also be restricted.

Amazon also noted that it will not make a profit from the orders.