Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon Blocks Sale of N95 Masks to Public

Amazon Blocks Sale of N95 Masks to Public

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Blocks Sale of N95 Masks to Public

Amazon Blocks Sale of N95 Masks to Public

Amazon Blocks Sale of N95 Masks to Public The company established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies.

N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. The decision comes as hospitals and government organizations have struggled to procure medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the tech giant added that the general public’s access to COVID-19 diagnostic kits will also be restricted.

Amazon also noted that it will not make a profit from the orders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.