Amazon Blocks Sale of
N95 Masks to Public The company established a new section of
its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals
or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies.
N95 masks, surgical masks, facial
shields, surgical gowns, surgical
gloves and large-volume sanitizers
are among the restricted items. The decision comes as hospitals
and government organizations
have struggled to procure medical
supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson for the tech giant
added that the general public’s
access to COVID-19 diagnostic
kits will also be restricted.
Amazon also noted that it will not
make a profit from the orders.