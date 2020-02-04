Global  

County Shelter-in-Place Orders (4-2-20)

Joseph, this is kq2 news at governor parson's decision not to issue a stay at home order has left the challenges of covid-19 in the hands of smaller jurisdictions in missouri, good evening.

Kq2's ron johnson is live at the buchanan county courthouse with more tonight ron?

That's right jodie, you may have seen by now that many of our local cities and towns have already put in shelter-in-place orders in response to covid-19 but it's a slightly different story for our area counties.

&lt;&lt;ron johnson reporting missouri is now one of a handful of states yet to issue a statewide order, governor parson leaving it up to local decide the best method to 19 we're facing these everybody else is one day at a time.

Locally while many cities have made their regulations and orders by now, counties in our area have had a response.

Commissioners in county now home to five covid-19 say for them it's because they want to make sure not to overstep bounds we want to make sure whatever we do we can support that from a statute standpoint.

Once we know that we are within our things then we will start acting in what's going on here locally.

Meanwhile in andrew county, positives cases commissioners there signing off on a health emergency proclamation the county's doesn't currently include fines for those who choose not to comply, but commissioners say that could change in the futurewe're still watching to see what happens at the have looked at further steps if need be.

For now though commissioners in both counties outside city jurisdictions complying, management at this cafe that savannah said they've been proactive.

We took precautions before the actual order went into staff made the decision to close in house dining by the local health department, they it's the right decision, though a price.

It's obviously put a it's not near as busy as it was when things were normal no one knows just how long this way, but commissioners responsibility will help this time pass faster.

The better we follow this now the this.>> county commisioners do expect covid-19 continue to climb here in missouri,live from the buchnan county johnson kq2




SilasLongshot

Silas Longshot ❌ GA County-by-county guide to shelter-in-place orders and curfews in metro Atlanta https://t.co/VQGHtGY8Wy via @11AliveNews 35 minutes ago

BumpasHounds

Bumpas @WRCB Have any other cities in Hamilton county issued orders to shelter in place? 41 minutes ago

pleasantonpd

Pleasanton PD RT @pleasantonca: Under the new Alameda County Offices Public Health Department @Dare2BWell Shelter In Place Orders issued this week, the f… 51 minutes ago

palaceprincess

Cheryl Ciucevich So, our governor has finally released details of shelter-in-place order that is only going to be in place for 10 da… https://t.co/E5DiSLC9x8 54 minutes ago

badmothabutler

Michael Butler RT @kr3at: US Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Orders: 95% of the US population are under #coronavirus lockdown. 310,692,231 people are under… 1 hour ago

kymberliya

Liya @dougducey @azcommerce 1600 positive cases and 32 deaths; we need real shelter in place orders. We need actual help… https://t.co/48OgAmzFcr 2 hours ago

benjamindheld

Benjamin D. Held Watching all the democrats in Iowa (specifically Johnson county) call for "shelter in place" orders against the cur… https://t.co/3jMS9QYwLC 2 hours ago

PeregrineSecure

Nic X. RT @kr3at: #CoronaLockdown: 95% of the US Population is now under #coronavirus shelter-in-place orders in 45 states Nearly 315 million Ame… 2 hours ago

