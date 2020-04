BAKERSFIELD DOCTOR DAN ERICKSON'S VIEWPOINTS ON SHELTER-IN-PLACE GOES VIRAL, GARNERING ATTENTION FROM ELON MUSK

COMMENTS FROM PEOPLEWHO DISAGREE WITH HIS VIEWPOINTSAND MANY WHO PRAISEHIM FOR GOING ON RECORD --DEMANDING THE ECONOMY TOOPEN BACK UP.

OUR VIDEO OFERICKSON'S COMMENTS WEAIRED LAST WEEK HAS GENERATEDMILLIONS OF VIEWS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY -- GARNERINGATTENTION FROM ELON MUSK WHOTWEETED OUR VIDEO, SAYING THEDOCTOR MADE GOODPOINTS."ELON IS AWESOME, HE IS ONE OFMYHEROES, HONESTLY I READ ALL HISBOOKS.

SO TO HAVE SOMEONE WHO INMY OPINNIONIS BRILLIANT AND ONE OF THE TOPMINDS IN THE COUNTRY AND IN THEWORLD ..

IT'SPOWERFUL."DOCTOR DAN ERICKSON, A CO- OWNEROF THE ACELERATEDURGENT CARE FACILITIES IN KERNCOUNTY -- IS IN THE MIDST OFGOING VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIAFOLLOWING HIS STATEMENTSMADE LAST WEEK ABOUT STAY ATHOME ORDERS."I SAY DO WE NEED TO SHELTER INPLACE?

OUR ANSWER ISEMPHATICALLY NO.

DOWE NEED BUSINESSES SHUTDOWN --EMPHATICALLY NO."SINCE MAKING THOSE COMMENTS --MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ACROSSTHE COUNTRY HAVE BEEN TUNINGINTO 23ABC'S VIDEO OFERICKSON AND HIS COLLEAGUEPROVIDING THEIR THOUGHTS OF THEPANDEMIC."I THINK WE HIT A RESINENT CORDWITH THE COUNTRY, BUT I HAVEOTHERCOUNTRIES CALLING ME SO IT'SREALLY GONE TO OTHER PARTS OFTHE GLOBE."NOT ALL THE FEEDBACK HAS BEEN INFAVOR OF ERICKSON'S DATAAND VIEWPOINTS -- OTHERS IN THEMEDICAL FIELD..

SPEAKING OUT."THE REASON WHY I THINK IT'SDANGEROUS, IS BECAUSE THEY AREADVOCATING THAT WE SHOULD BEQUICKLYLIFTING SOCIAL DISTANCING, ANDTHAT IS JUST NOT CORRECT.

WITHTHE VIRUSESSTILL OUT THERE, HERE IN NEWYORK WE HAVE BEEN SEEINGHUNDREDS PEOPLESTILL LOSE THEIR LIVES, HUNDREDSOF AMERICANS."BUT THERE HAVE BEEN OTHEREMERGENCY PHYSICANS WHOBACK UP ERICKSON'S VIEW,INCLUDING LAWRENCEHEISKELL"YOU KNOW WHO DONALD TRUMPSHOULD REALLY HAVE WORKING FORHIM, ITS DAN ERICKSON AND OTHERDOCTORS LIKEHIM... QURANTINE BY DEFINITION,IS THAT YOU SEQUESTER THE PEOPLEWHO ARE SICK..

YOU DON'T QUARANTINE WELLPEOPLE..

YOU LET THEM BE EXPOSEDTOTHE PUBLIC SO THAT THEY CANAQUIRE IMMUNITY."ERICKSON SAYS HIS NEXT PLAN ISTO OFFER HIS ASSISTANCE TOGOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM."THE GOVERNOR IS A SMART GUY --HE KNOWS WHAT TO DO, BUT MAYBEWE CAN BEHELPFUL WITH SOME OF THE DATAWE'VE BEEN GATHERING AROUND THECOUNTRY AND AROUND THE WORLD."ERICKSON SAYS HE IS SCHEDULED TOMEET WITH DIFFERENTSENATORS ON ZOOM TOMORROW TODISCUSS HIS VIEW ONREOPENING THE STATE AND THE DATATHEY HAVE COMPILED SO FAR.ERICKSON SAYS HE IS INCONTINUOUS TALKS WITHOTHER PHYSICANS AND WILL BERELEASING NEW DATA IN THECOMING DAYS.FOR NOW 23ABC BAYAN WANGCONNECTING YOU.THE KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT