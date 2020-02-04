Historical Unemployment (4-2-20)

Tell our stay at home order has had a big effect on our local economy.... everything has slowed down due to the coronavirus, meaning businesses have had to lay off or let go workers.

Kq2's kilee thomas joins us in studio to show us how bad it's gotten and what the chamber of commerce has to say.st.

Joseph chamber of commerce president patt lilly says these are historical filings, as the government is shutting down segments of the economy.

In the week ending of march 14th, there were 3,976 new filings for unemployment in missouri, the very next week of march 21st, saw 42,207 new filings and the latest week ending on march 28th, missouri saw 104,230 new unemployment filings.

New unemployment filings from march 14th to the 28th have multiplied more than 26 times in these three weeks.

Chamber of commerce says unemployment will continue to rise.

(sot "in looking at st.

Joe specifically, i think certainly will begin to see more and more people seek unemployment.

We've seen an initial surge that's related to bars, restaurants and more recently, more non-essential businesses."

"i think business people are scared.

Certainly small business people could potentially see a business that they've put most of their effort into over years and it may not be here after this."

)unemployment numbers weren't available for st.

Joseph specifically.

The chamber of commerce say they won't be surprised once this pandemic ends, that unemployment will remain high...leading to a possible recession.

Reporting in studio, kilee thomas, kq2 news.