Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Historical Unemployment (4-2-20)

Historical Unemployment (4-2-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Historical Unemployment (4-2-20)
Historical Unemployment (4-2-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Historical Unemployment (4-2-20)

Tell our stay at home order has had a big effect on our local economy.... everything has slowed down due to the coronavirus, meaning businesses have had to lay off or let go workers.

Kq2's kilee thomas joins us in studio to show us how bad it's gotten and what the chamber of commerce has to say.st.

Joseph chamber of commerce president patt lilly says these are historical filings, as the government is shutting down segments of the economy.

In the week ending of march 14th, there were 3,976 new filings for unemployment in missouri, the very next week of march 21st, saw 42,207 new filings and the latest week ending on march 28th, missouri saw 104,230 new unemployment filings.

New unemployment filings from march 14th to the 28th have multiplied more than 26 times in these three weeks.

Chamber of commerce says unemployment will continue to rise.

(sot "in looking at st.

Joe specifically, i think certainly will begin to see more and more people seek unemployment.

We've seen an initial surge that's related to bars, restaurants and more recently, more non-essential businesses."

"i think business people are scared.

Certainly small business people could potentially see a business that they've put most of their effort into over years and it may not be here after this."

)unemployment numbers weren't available for st.

Joseph specifically.

The chamber of commerce say they won't be surprised once this pandemic ends, that unemployment will remain high...leading to a possible recession.

Reporting in studio, kilee thomas, kq2 news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MillstoneGlobal

Millstone RT @benrileysmith: The mammoth US unemployment claims in their historical context. https://t.co/UNDwhBMpZt 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.