WXXV Pet of the Day: Benji needs a forever home!

It's time for our wxxv pet of - the day... where we remind you- guys- that homeless pets are still in- need of loving homes during - this pandemic.- today's pet is benji from the - humane society of south - mississippi.- he is a 3 year old cattle - dog/retriever mix and he's- ready to roll right into your - heart!- benji knows how to sit, appears- housebroken and would most- definitely enjoy a playmate to- romp with.

Contact 228-822- - - - - 3809 and ask for him by name to- make an appointment.- -