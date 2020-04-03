Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions of N95 Masks From Taiwan

Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions of N95 Masks From Taiwan

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions of N95 Masks From Taiwan

Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions of N95 Masks From Taiwan

For some of the medical supplies Colorado needs, Gov.

Polis and Colorado Sen.

Cory Gardner are going straight to the source.

Political specialist Shaun Boyd shows us how connections are giving Colorado the upper hand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ssolanum

S o l a n u m RT @JaiceHarmon: Thank you @CoryGardner for securing millions of N95 masks for #Colorado! -2m total -1m to USA -100,000 k to CO Thank y… 1 hour ago

RealMrFarid

Be Bold In Mercy and Truth RT @CBS4Shaun: Coronavirus In Colorado: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions of N95 Masks From Taiwan https://t.co/geA90k8OLa #COVIDー19 #copo… 4 hours ago

JaiceHarmon

Jaice Harmon Thank you @CoryGardner for securing millions of N95 masks for #Colorado! -2m total -1m to USA -100,000 k to CO… https://t.co/JAQqo5UM2O 4 hours ago

PatriciaBride

Patricia Bride - U.S.A. #MAGA2020 #KAG2020 Coronavirus In Colorado: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions Of N95 Masks From Taiwan https://t.co/hby8HYZoIC 5 hours ago

cristina_shoman

Cristina Shoman Coronavirus In Colorado: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions Of N95 Masks From Taiwan – CBS Denver https://t.co/XwBKUFLmmx 5 hours ago

McCloudOutLoud

Brad McCloud .⁦@SenCoryGardner #ThankYou ⁩ Coronavirus In Colorado: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions Of N95 Masks From Taiwan… https://t.co/i0Rht3Fel9 5 hours ago

CatGardino

Cat Gardino Coronavirus In Colorado: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions Of N95 Masks From Taiwan https://t.co/a12CFcivG4 6 hours ago

bob_graefe

Bob Graefe Coronavirus In Colorado: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions of N95 Masks From Taiwan https://t.co/WSJnT0UbUy 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.