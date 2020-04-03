Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 20 Outbreak Movies

Top 20 Outbreak Movies

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 17:49s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Outbreak Movies

Top 20 Outbreak Movies

Stay home - and watch these awesome end-of-the-world flicks!

For this list, we’re delving into the most shocking, upsetting, and of course, entertaining, movies that centre around outbreaks, and their side-effects - be they hordes of blood-thirsty zombies, or droves of supply-hungry humans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Outbreak Movies

Stay home - and watch these awesome end-of-the-world flicks!

For this list, we’re delving into the most shocking, upsetting, and of course, entertaining, movies that centre around outbreaks, and their side-effects - be they hordes of blood-thirsty zombies, or droves of supply-hungry humans.

Our countdown includes “Shaun of the Dead”, “Outbreak”, “I Am Legend”, “The Crazies”, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jtate

Jordan Tate 20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to '12 Monkeys' https://t.co/xZL8dPSQW7 34 minutes ago

olivasdan

Daniel A. Olivas RT @TheAmScho: How have outbreak narratives infected our worldview? https://t.co/Bf8ieR1vQj 34 minutes ago

TheAmScho

The American Scholar How have outbreak narratives infected our worldview? https://t.co/Bf8ieR1vQj 49 minutes ago

GiniBrannon

Stable Ginius @DeAnna4Congress @realDonaldTrump Aren’t they already not filming because of the outbreak? Posturing is so patheti… https://t.co/ANW2ngOxOP 1 hour ago

anindya2002

anindya srivastava @RGVzoomin Well we can but it ll kill the infected person too. Sir I am watching "Outbreak", I am completing all 68… https://t.co/1RCp6N62D2 1 hour ago

kcfennessy

Kathy 📼 Fennessy I love when he just...riffs. More here, mostly about '90s filmmaking. https://t.co/KDD0AY4UUj 1 hour ago

AlexSchleber

Alex Schleber 👽😷 RT @_DanielSinclair: "We’ll likely see a deluge of prepandemic content next fall & winter. It will feel strange.... Movies filmed before th… 2 hours ago

ClarkCollis

Clark Collis RT @EW: Horror icon Robert Englund doesn't mind scaring people into being safe during the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/03saxdKP0v 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.