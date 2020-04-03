Global  

Democrats Delay Presidential Convention Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Democratic Party announced on Thursday that they have postponed the U.S. presidential nominating convention.

The convention is being pushed back to August, due to the novel coronavirus health crisis.

Democrats will use the convention to formally select their presidential candidate.

The nominee will then go on to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.

According to Reuters, the convention is now scheduled for the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The pandemic has also forced Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and rival Bernie Sanders off the campaign trail.

