Virtual Democratic convention? Could be, says Biden

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Just a few days after the Democratic National Convention had been postponed from July until August, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden on Sunday said Democrats should be prepared to host a “virtual” nominating convention.

Gavino Garay has more.

\ Democratic presidential frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said Democrats may need to be prepared to host a "virtual" Democratic National Convention over coronavirus concerns.

Biden told ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday, quote: "I think we should be thinking about that right now ... We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place." The convention had already been postponed by one month to the week of Aug.

17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, The notion of a virtual DNC is unprecedented.

A pivotal moment for Democrats packed with pomp and circumstance -- the DNC is when the party announces the nominee who will face off against President Donald Trump in November.

Biden on Sunday lashed out at Trump for quote "moving too slow" and not listening to the experts or following the science to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, which has over 320,000 cases and is approaching 10,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The GOP had already planned to hold their Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in late August.

Trump has said he would not cancel the Republican convention.




