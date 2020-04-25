Hillary Clinton endorses ‘leader’ Joe Biden

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON SAYING: "This is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden." Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton endorsed the now presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to face off against President Trump in this year’s November election.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON SAYING: “Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life.

I've been privileged to work with him over the last twenty-five plus years as first lady.” The endorsement of Biden, who was former U.S. President Barack Obama’s vice president, by Obama’s former secretary of state – Clinton – came as no surprise after Obama - and Biden's primary opponent Bernie Sanders - endorsed the moderate Democrat.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN SAYING: “I’m really thrilled to have my friend the former senator and former secretary of state and woman who really should be president of the United States right now, Hillary Clinton.” Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, took a veiled swipe at Trump’s past as a TV personality during the virtual endorsement that comes amid social distancing measures.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON SAYING: “Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he's responsible for leading during this crisis.” Trump’s campaign manager branded the endorsement as quote “no greater concentration of Democrat establishment,” adding that Trump defeated her once, and now he’ll “beat her chosen candidate.”