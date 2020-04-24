Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exclusive: Biden beating Trump in poll of three battleground states

Exclusive: Biden beating Trump in poll of three battleground states

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Exclusive: Biden beating Trump in poll of three battleground states

Exclusive: Biden beating Trump in poll of three battleground states

Republican President Donald Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden among registered voters in three Midwestern battleground states that he narrowly carried in 2016 and are seen as crucial to winning November’s election, according to an Ipsos public opinion poll conducted exclusively for Reuters.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Exclusive: Biden beating Trump in poll of three battleground states

(EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS VIDEO INCLUDED A GRAPHIC THAT INCORRECTLY IDENTIFIES PENNSYLVANIA AS A 'MIDWESTERN' STATE.

THAT GRAPHIC HAS BEEN REMOVED IN THIS CORRECTED VERSION) U.S. President Donald Trump won the 2016 election in no small part due to razor-thin victories in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

But an exclusive Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump now trails Democrat Joe Biden among registered voters in all three.

Forty-five percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin said they would support Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, while 39% said they would support Trump.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll found on Tuesday that Biden has an 8-point advantage over Trump nationally.

The polling shows Biden has maintained or slightly improved his lead over Trump even though his campaign has been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers also suggest that Trump has not experienced an uptick in support even though he has commanded the public's attention in nightly White House news conferences and sought to cast himself as a "wartime president" fighting an invisible enemy.

But the election is still months away.

Similar surveys in 2016 showed Democrat Hillary Clinton enjoying wide leads over Trump early in the election cycle in some of the same states.

She lost Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to Trump on Election Day, all of them by less than a percentage point.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.