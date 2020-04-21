Global  

Joe Biden Almost $200 Million Behind Trump In 2020 Fundraising

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Matt Rourke/AP Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are lagging far behind President Donald Trump and the GOP in 2020 fundraising.

Biden began April with $57.2 million cash on hand, while Trump had $244 million on hand — a nearly $187 million difference.

