Biden to all essential workers: 'We'd be lost without you'

Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden during a virtual town hall on Wednesday paid tribute to all grocery store clerks, bus drivers, custodians and others who are working on the front lines, telling them "You're essential to our society."

"It's time we as a nation thought about how much we depend on our grocery store clerks, our bus drivers, our transit workers," Biden said during his virtual town hall dedicated to front line staff.

"When was the last time people took the time to look you in the eye and say, 'thank you.

Thank you for what you're doing.'" The United States is currently in the middle of a 30-day social distancing lockdown.




