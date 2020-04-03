Global  

DNC Convention Postponed

On Thursday, The DNC announced it was postponing the party's national convention until the week of August 17 because of the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, Joe Biden said he thought the convention should be delayed.

Biden currently leads the delegate count in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Thousands were scheduled to attend the DNC convention in July.

At the convention the Democratic party formally chooses its nominee for president.

