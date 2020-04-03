OSU lab provides critical fluid for COIVD-19 testing to a local hospital

Minutes.

It's not clear when they'll arrive, or how they'll be distributed.

The oregon state*vet lab is helping with coronavirus testing -- providing a key part for test kits.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy joins us live in corvallis to explain.

Scientists here in the carlson college of veterinary medicine say they have all the ingredients and equipment to make the fluid needed to transport samples to testing facilities.

One faculty member i spoke with says like all other supplies during the pandemic, it's in short supply.

After someone's nose is swabbed -- it has to be stored in tubes, full of viral transport medium.

It's a liquid that protects it, until it can be tested.

Good smaritan hospital in corvallis came to the veterinary school asking them if they can donate any of their liquid.

The school donated enough liquid to transport a thousand tests.

One faculty member says that no matter if its animal health or human health, they're all in the same community.

We as a veterinary college are part of this one health program that encompasses all human, agriculture, pet companion animals so it really a natural thing to help out in a human pandemic situation like this.

Sanders says he is proud of his colleagues across the osu campus who have stepped up to help the local community.

Sanders says the veterinary school also donated their personal protective equipment to good samaritan gloves, gowns, and masks.

He says the university is standing by if any hospital needs help fighting covid-19.

Reporting live in corvallis connor mccarthy kezi nine news.