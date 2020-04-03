Southwest senior guard Ja'Khyla Johnson commits to St. Petersburg College 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WMGT - Published Southwest senior guard Ja'Khyla Johnson commits to St. Petersburg College Southwest High School's Ja'Khyla Johnson is heading to St. Petersburg College down in Florida on a basketball scholarship. 0

Southwest senior guard Ja'Khyla Johnson commits to St. Petersburg College
Southwest senior guard ja'kyla johnson... she's a bonafide baller... ja'kyla has accepted an offer to play college basketball at saint petersburg college down in florida she thanks her family coaches teammates and more importantly the big man upstairs... ja'kyla averaged nearly 14 points, 5.4 boards and almost 5 steals per game she helped lead southwest to its first state title appearance in 25 years she's a leader the ultimate competitor ... and just an overall great person she says one of the main reasons why she signed with the school is because of the coach ... she's a nice coach. Personable.





