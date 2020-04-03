Southwest senior guard Ja'Khyla Johnson commits to St. Petersburg College

Global  

Southwest High School's Ja'Khyla Johnson is heading to St.

Petersburg College down in Florida on a basketball scholarship.

C1 3 b13 ja'kyla senior guard southwest shoutout to i want to give a first first things first things first i want to give a shoutout to southwest senior guard ja'kyla johnson... a because she's a bonafide baller and b because of this it's a long post but let me break it down for you ja'kyla has accepted an offer to play college basketball at saint petersburg college down in florida she thanks her family coaches teammates and more importantly the big man upstairs dj drop the highlights now ... ja'kyla averaged nearly 14 points, 5.4 boards and almost 5 steals per game she helped lead southwest to its first state title appearance in 25 years she's a leader the ultimate competitor ... and just an overall great person she says one of the main reasons why she signed with the school is because of the coach ... 01:-06 she's a nice coach.

Personable.

And, she




