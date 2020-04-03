Royal Oak property owner charges business tenants $1 for April rent now < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:08s - Published Royal Oak property owner charges business tenants $1 for April rent As businesses struggle to navigate during the coronavirus pandemic, a commercial property owner in Royal Oak is only charging tenants $1 for April's rent. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this