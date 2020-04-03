Coronavirus Update: NJ Company Receives Approval To Test Immunotherapy Treatment 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:35s - Published Coronavirus Update: NJ Company Receives Approval To Test Immunotherapy Treatment The Food and Drug Administration has just given approval to a New Jersey company to use immunotherapy to treat adults with the coronavirus. 0

