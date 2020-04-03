anderson county limits

County health department..

Wants less people shopping in stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the anderson news... the health department is recommeneding that stores limit the number of people inside to one customer per 500 square feet, beginning friday morning.

According to the anderson news... that means no more than 200 customers can be in the lawrenceburg walmart... and kroger, would have a customer capacity of 94.

Only 30 customers at a time would be allowed inside save-a-lot.

Harrison county... is also limiting