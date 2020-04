Commissioner calls mayor's comments reckless, dangerous

THERE SHOULD BE.OF COURSE!" ANDERSON COOPER/REPORTING: "HOW DO YOU DO THATIN A CASINO?" MAYOR CAROLYNGOODMAN/ LAS VEGAS: "THAT'S UPTO THEM TO FIGURE OUT.FALLOUT TONIGHT FROM THEINTERVIEW HEARD AROUND THEWORLD..AND TONIGHT..A LOCAL LEADER IS CALLING MAYORCAROLYN GOODMAN'S STANCE ONOPENING CASINOS QUOTE "RECKLESSAND DANGEROUS.."GOOD EVENING EVERYONE..I'M TODD QUIONONES..AND.... I'M TRICIA KEAN..LET'S GET RIGHT TO....13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINSPEAK.....FOR WORKERS ON THE STRIP....AS WELL..YES -- THE STRIP IS NOT INHERJURISDICTION - IT'S PART OFTHE COUNTY THAT'SUNINCORPORATED...AND WHILE MAYOR GOODMAN DIDACKNOWLEDGE..SHE DOESN'TREPRESENT THE STRIP..LOCAL LEADERS FEAR - HERSPEAKING "FOR" THE CITY ISBEING PERCEIVED AS ALSOINCLUDING THE STRIP((SOT)) PART 1 @3:07-3:18 "SOYOU DON'T BELIEVE THERE SHOULDBE SOCIAL DISTANCING?" "HOW DOYOU SOCIAL DISTANCE IN ACASINO?" "THAT'S UP TO THEM TOFIGURE OUT." IT'S THECONTROVERSIAL INTERVIEW NOWSEEN -- ACROSS THE WORLD.CITY OF LAS VEGAS MAYOR CAROLYNGOODMAN -- PUSHING FOR THERE-OPENING OF LAS VEGAS AMIDTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.((SOT)) PART 1 @1:05-1:23"CASINOS, YOU WANT THEM OPEN?""...I'D LOVE EVERYTHING OPENBECAUSE I THINK WE'VE HADVIRUSES FOR YEARS." ((SHOWTWEETS)) THEINTERVIEW...SETTING SOCIALMEDIA ON FIRE...FROM LOCALS...TOCELEBRITIES...HARSHLY OPPOSINGHER IDEA.AND NOW COUNTY LEADERS...ARESPEAKING OUT TOO...((SOT)) MICHAEL NAFT - CLARKCOUNTY COMMISSIONER "I THINKITS FRUSTRATING WHEN WE HAVESOMEBODY WHO IS NOT LISTENINGTOMEDICAL EXPERTS, PARTICULARLYIN TIME OF SUCH CONCERN" CLARKCOUNTY COMMISSIONER MICHAELNAFT...SERVES THE STRIP SOUTHOF TROPICANA...((SOT)) MICHAEL NAFT - CLARKCOUNTY COMMISSIONER "LAS VEGASBOULEVARD IS THE DRIVER FOR THESTATE AND IS SO IMPORTANT ANDTHAT'S WHY WE HAVE TO STAY HOMEUNTIL SUCH TIME MEDICAL EXPERTSSAY ITS SAFE TO GO BACK" NAFTSAYS THE FOCUS SHOULD BE ON HOWTHE STRIP -- AND THE CITY --CAN OPEN -- WHEN THE TIME ISRIGHT.((SOT)) MICHAEL NAFT - CLARKCOUNTY COMMISSIONER "I WANT TOMAKE SURE THE INTERNATIONALCOMMUNITY RECOGNIZES WHO ISSPEAKING FOR THE PEOPLE OF LASVEGAS, AND THAT'S CLARK COUNTY"AND GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK USEDTO BE IN NAFT'S ROLE!

HE'S OFTHE SAME MIND - THAT THENARRATIVE OF THE MAYOR BEINGAT THE HELM OF THISDECISION...NEEDS TO CLOSE.((SOT)) SISOLAK "I SPENT 10YEARS ON THE CLARK COUNTYNEVADA OR NEVDAANS TO BE USEDAS SOME PLACEBO IN ANEXPERIMENT" AND THATEXPERIMENT - ANDERSON COOPERASKED GOODMAN ABOUT!

SAYING SHEOFFERED UP THE CITY TO BE IN ACONTROL GROUP - TO SEE IFSOCIAL DISTANCING WORKS.((SOT)) FROM CNN 2:14 MARK YOUJUST SAID WE'LL BE AN CONTROLGROUP.EXCUSE ME.WHAT I SAID WAS, I OFFERED TOBE A CONTROLLED GROUP AND I WASTOLD BY OUR STATUS IS YOU CAN'TDO THAT BECAUSE PEOPLE ALL FRALL PARTS OF SOUTHERN NEVADACOME IN TO WORK IN THE CITY ANDI SAID OH, THAT'S TOO BADBECAUSE WHEN YOU HAVE A DISEASEYOU HAVE A PLACEBO THAT GETSTHE WATER AND THE SUGAR ANDTHOSE THAT ACTUALLY GET THESHOT.WE WOULD LOVE TO BE THATPLACEBO SIDE SO YOU HAVESOMETHING TO MEASURE AGAINST.SO ALL OF THE DATA.FOCUS ON MAKING SURE THATNEEDED RESOURCES ARE HERENOWWHEN ITCOMES TO DOWNTOWN LASVEGAS...WHERE WE'VE ALSO GOTCASINOS AND HOTELS....THAT ISIN THE CITY LIMITS...AND MAYORGOODMAN DOES HAVE AUTHORITYTHERE AC 13 AN...THE LOCAL CULINARY UNION..WHICH REPRESENTS MANY CASINOWORKERS