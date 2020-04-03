Indian market traders allegedly breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules have goods destroyed by police

Police officers in India violently dispersed vegetable sellers who allegedly broke the COVID-19 lockdown orders.

They were identified to be from the Krishnanagar police station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Shortly after the incident on March 31, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner suspended the police inspector of Krishnanagar police station.

India has been implementing strict lockdown protocols to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

However, numerous videos have emerged of officers using excessive force and apparent brutality to enforce the lockdown laws and punish those who break them.