Opposition corners PM Modi over call to light candles, accuses of empty symbolism | Oneindia News

AS THE COUNTRY BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S CALL TO LIGHT CANDLES ON SUNDAY 9 PM, TO FIGHT THE DARKNESS OF CORONAVIRUS TODAY DREW INSTANT REACTIONS FROM OPPOSITION LEADERS, WHO ACCUSED HIM OF EMPTY SYMBOLISM WITHOUT ANNOUNCING CONCRETE ECONOMIC MEASURES.PM MODI SAID IN A VIDEO MESSAGE THIS MORNING THAT ON THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 5, WE WILL CHALLENGE THE DARKNESS OF CORONAVIRUS TOGETHER.

ON APRIL 5, AT 9 PM, I NEED YOU TO SPARE 9 MINUTES.

AT 9 PM, TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHTS IN YOUR HOUSES AND LIGHT A DIYA, CANDLE, TORCH OR FLASHLIGHT FOR 9 MINUTES AT YOUR DOORS, OR BALCONY.

CONGRESS MP SHASHI THAROOR TOOK TO TWITTER TO CORNER PM MODI OVER HIS ANNOUNCEMENT